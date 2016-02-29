Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

Collin Tjin Script

Collin Tjin Script chrome metal sports custom script typography calligraphy lettering logotype logo
New secondary script-style logotype made from scratch for Collin Tjin. Approved few days ago, going live as we speak :)

Ctjin
Rebound of
Collin Tjin
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
