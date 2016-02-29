Ladislav Kubeš

Product Screen

Ladislav Kubeš
Ladislav Kubeš
Hire Me
  • Save
Product Screen shopping ecommerce product
Download color palette

Product detail screen of our international app Alza.cz, Alza.co.uk, Alza.de, ...

There are a lot of features and special types of a product. Like groups of products for choosing the right model of eg. Macbook by picking the color and storage size.

Live version available at AppStore
https://itunes.apple.com/cz/app/alza.cz/id582287621

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Ladislav Kubeš
Ladislav Kubeš
Senior Experience Designer 🧑🏻‍💻🎨 Vodafone Czech
Hire Me

More by Ladislav Kubeš

View profile
    • Like