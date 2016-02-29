Strahinja Todorović

Pizzandala Greenprint

Definitely settled for a green tint, and making a large tri-pic print for my living room. More tweaking coming soon

Rebound of
Pizzandala
By Strahinja Todorović
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
