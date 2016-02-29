Chris Gannon

Square Dance

Chris Gannon
Chris Gannon
Hire Me
  • Save
Square Dance contra rotation walk bounce dance square animation gsap svg
Download color palette

Just messing around with contra-rotation on grouped and nested squares - another fun loop to start the week! Inspired by this.

Here's the live SVG on CodePen
http://codepen.io/chrisgannon/pen/RawEGo/

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Chris Gannon
Chris Gannon
Animator & Illustrator
Hire Me

More by Chris Gannon

View profile
    • Like