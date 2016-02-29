Daniela Faber

Wallrus Prisonius

escape bricks prisoner prison walrus childrens book illustration
This walrus is a wallrus made from red bricks and with an inmate eager to leave! :-) Also have a look at my other shots, thanks!

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
