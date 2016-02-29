Piotrek Kmita
Serenita iOS app flow

Serenita iOS app flow step dashboard perspective mockup wireframe prototype design iphone ios flow wireframes
Nowadays we have a lot of wireframeing and flow design work at EL Passion. Today I want to show you the first part of flow for Serenita - mobile app which measures user's stress and helps to get more focused.

