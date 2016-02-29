Moby Digg

Mayr Corporate Identity

Moby Digg
Moby Digg
  • Save
Mayr Corporate Identity print keyvisual logo branding corporate identity
Download color palette

Over the duration of the last couple of weeks we designed the new brand identity for Mayr Investment Managers.

Hit "L" if you like it :-)

Dribbble | FacebookTwitterBehance

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Moby Digg
Moby Digg

More by Moby Digg

View profile
    • Like