Matt Herrmann

Weather App

Matt Herrmann
Matt Herrmann
Hire Me
  • Save
Weather App ui mobile design temperature app weather
Download color palette

I can't be the only one without a weather app. I know there's a ton of them out there, but this was an experiment of mine. Hope you guys enjoy.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Matt Herrmann
Matt Herrmann
Director, Creative & Design at Forbes.
Hire Me

More by Matt Herrmann

View profile
    • Like