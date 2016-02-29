Chris Zachary

Faux 3D Stool Rig in After Effects (Process)

Chris Zachary
Chris Zachary
  • Save
Faux 3D Stool Rig in After Effects (Process) process animation gif illustrator rig 2d 3d cinema 4d after effects motion design
Download color palette

For a soon-to-be released project at 502 Media Group, I needed to do some fairly extensive animation with a 3-legged stool. So after much trial and error, I built this faux 3d stool rig in After Effects.

For an in-depth write-up of how I accomplished this, check out my blog post:
http://wp.me/p7cYOp-17

___________

http://502mediagroup.com
http://chriszachary.me
http://twitter.com/wsupchris
http://itstheonlychris.tumblr.com

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Chris Zachary
Chris Zachary

More by Chris Zachary

View profile
    • Like