Faux 3D Stool Rig in After Effects (Process)

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For a soon-to-be released project at 502 Media Group, I needed to do some fairly extensive animation with a 3-legged stool. So after much trial and error, I built this faux 3d stool rig in After Effects.
For an in-depth write-up of how I accomplished this, check out my blog post:
http://wp.me/p7cYOp-17
___________
http://502mediagroup.com
http://chriszachary.me
http://twitter.com/wsupchris
http://itstheonlychris.tumblr.com