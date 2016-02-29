Faux 3D Stool Rig in After Effects (Process)

For a soon-to-be released project at 502 Media Group, I needed to do some fairly extensive animation with a 3-legged stool. So after much trial and error, I built this faux 3d stool rig in After Effects.

For an in-depth write-up of how I accomplished this, check out my blog post:

http://wp.me/p7cYOp-17

