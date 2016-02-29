Chris Sunderland

Planets

Planets
Planet designs created for an educational game… students control a rocket ship & can leap from planet to planet learning new words along the way. Planets react to correct/incorrect answers via a set of interchangeable facial expressions.

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
