PE Beauty Center - beauty salon WordPress Theme

The excellent beauty salon WordPress theme with a very light and modern look. The theme includes user friendly way to submit company team members and services presentation.
Read more about this theme: https://www.pixelemu.com/themes/i/40-fashion-beauty/7-pe-beauty-center
Check demo versions: http://demo.pixelemu.com/pe-beauty-center/versions/
