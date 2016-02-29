PixelEmu
PE Beauty Center - beauty salon WordPress Theme

PE Beauty Center - beauty salon WordPress Theme
The excellent beauty salon WordPress theme with a very light and modern look. The theme includes user friendly way to submit company team members and services presentation.

Read more about this theme: https://www.pixelemu.com/themes/i/40-fashion-beauty/7-pe-beauty-center
Check demo versions: http://demo.pixelemu.com/pe-beauty-center/versions/

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
