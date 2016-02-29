Eat Bike Live – The Sylt Travel Book

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys, it's been quite a while, but I'm so happy to share one of my favourite projects from the last months with you:
Together with my dear friends Vera Bachernegg & Katharina M. Zimmermann – the masterminds and authors behind Eat Write Live – I created the design for their latest travel book about an enchanting little island in the north of Germany: Sylt.
Take a closer look at the whole project on Behance!