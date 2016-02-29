Eat Bike Live – The Sylt Travel Book

Hey guys, it's been quite a while, but I'm so happy to share one of my favourite projects from the last months with you:

Together with my dear friends Vera Bachernegg & Katharina M. Zimmermann – the masterminds and authors behind Eat Write Live – I created the design for their latest travel book about an enchanting little island in the north of Germany: Sylt.

Take a closer look at the whole project on Behance!