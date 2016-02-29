Check out the poster: https://www.behance.net/gallery/30977333/Violence-and-abuse-in-Little-Red-Riding-Hood

This visualization was created from five different versions of the Little Red Riding Hood fairy tale. Before this project I only knew the Grimm version, which has a happy ending. The other versions of this tale contain quite violent elements for a fairy tale and the survival of the grandmother or the girl is not mandatory. I quickly became interested in these versions and created a visualization that shows the similarities and the differences comparing them to the Grimm version.