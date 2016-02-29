PE Recent Posts - free WordPress simple posts slider

PixelEmu
The simple plugin that allows you to display image slides with title, description and read more linked to posts from selected category.

Download: https://www.pixelemu.com/wp-plugins/i/3-pe-recent-posts

Feb 29, 2016
