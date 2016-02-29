The Impact of Oscar Nominations

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Check out interactive version here: http://krisztinaszucs.com/viz/oscars/
How big a deal is an Oscar nomination?
Most movies make the majority of their profits in the first few weeks after release. A nomination for the Oscars could change this dynamic dramatically, but only for some. The nomination puts the movie into the spotlight, and even back into the theaters if it comes long after the premiere. The question is: how does this translate to cold hard cash?