X-DRIVE

Brand'' X-DRIVE'' is a federal network of stores retailing automotive electronics. The shops will be located in the structure of existing retail space shopping centers. Varieties of automotive electronics are basically portable devices such as video recorders, navigators, parking systems, automonitor, rearview camera and much more.

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
