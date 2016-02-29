🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
As we build mobile products at Supercharge we often deliver the experience for multiple platforms. We wondered what would happen if we infuse the best features of Android’s Material Design into iOS, without the limitations set by marketing and legal departments. In this spirit we designed a concept for the upcoming iOS 10, blending the best of both worlds.
Full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/33254851/iOS-Android-mashup-an-iOS-10-Concept