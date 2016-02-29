Marco Mottura

Guerrilla Paintball

Guerrilla Paintball identity brand guerrilla death paint ink design logo paintball splatter skull
The logo I created for Guerrilla Paintball, a paintball field owned by a friend of mine.

He wanted something bold and hardcore, so i came up with both the name and the idea of a skull made out of paint.
Funny thing: that acid green is the actual color of the paint you can find inside the ammo they use.

www.guerrillapaintball.it

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
