Zaka Exchange Rate App

ZAKA - means cash in South African street lingo.
ZAKA is an exchange rate conversion app. The goal was to design an app that is simple to use and straight forward. As simple a a calculator.
You don't need to be a financial guru/stock broker/ Forex trader to understand it.
ZAKA has 3 purpose
1. Currency converter
2. Live market rate
3. Market charts.
ZAKA has a quick notifications enabler, to give a current currency rate.
You can set it to different intervals of : every 1:30 mins, 3 mins, 6 mins and 30 mins.
Charts - allows you to see how the currency is/ has been behaving. You can select to see the daily, weekly, monthly and yearly activities.

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
