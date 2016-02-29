Tarik P.

Landing Page Mockup 1

Tarik P.
Tarik P.
Hire Me
  • Save
Landing Page Mockup 1 call to action simple ux ui landing page
Download color palette

Some landing page ideas we're working on for our brand, this is our first attempt, more variations are being done as we speak.

I wasn't really 100% satisfied with this one, but wanted to share nevertheless.

don't forget to press L :)

P.S.

Follow Us on Dribbble and Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Tarik P.
Tarik P.
Web Design, App Design,Front End, UI/UX, WordPress Websites.
Hire Me

More by Tarik P.

View profile
    • Like