Marko Hrastovec

Sopar

Marko Hrastovec
Marko Hrastovec
  • Save
Sopar brand fashion digital identity dot lettering branding typography font type logo
Download color palette

One of the proposals for a fashion brand. Fashion brand logos tend to look same-ish copying one another, while this solution takes different direction. Lightweight, open, yet memorable and classy enough.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Marko Hrastovec
Marko Hrastovec

More by Marko Hrastovec

View profile
    • Like