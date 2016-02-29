Oykun Yilmaz
Oykun Yilmaz
Oykun Yilmaz for MadebyO
Music exploration for feels app
Hi friends,

Finally I've some time & permission to share some of my works from 2015.

Here is music exploration screen for feels app. At top we have featured content (artist, album, track). Below, horizontal genre selection with popular tracks in disc style that we imagined to have a very subtle rotating animation as you swipe left/right, and below is common row style listing which covers screen as you swipe up.

This design was in App Store last year and being replaced with new version this year. I thought I'd still share it.

More 2015 works to come in following days.

🐦 oykun | 📸 oykun

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
