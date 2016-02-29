Giorgio Cantù

Ruzzle: New Game Icon

Giorgio Cantù
Giorgio Cantù
  • Save
Ruzzle: New Game Icon design app ruzzle board game icon game
Download color palette

App icon design for the refreshed version of Ruzzle we released in spring 2016.
http://ruzzle-game.com

The Ruzzle logo is design by Felix Söderlind

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Giorgio Cantù
Giorgio Cantù

More by Giorgio Cantù

View profile
    • Like