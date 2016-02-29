Aleksandar Nikcevic

Donesi.com IOS Concept App

Donesi.com

You don't need restaurant's phone numbers any more! We connected restaurants to the Internet and they can accept and answer on your orders from this site. All prices listed here are the same or lower as in participating restaurants. So, this service is free for you!

Full : https://www.behance.net/gallery/32684263/Donesicom-IOS-Redesign-Concept-App

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
