Apollo Command Module Badge

Apollo Command Module Badge vector illustration lunar badge nasa space apollo
The Apollo 11 Command Module "Columbia" carried astronauts Neil Armstrong, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, and Michael Collins on their historic voyage to the Moon and back on July 16-24, 1969. This mission culminated in the first human steps on another world.

I have been on a space kick recently, so keep an eye out for more space stuff!

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
