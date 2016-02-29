Ellen Parzer

Fox - "Wild"

Fox - "Wild" hand drawn animal floral leaves fox black nature monochrome mountain drawing illustration
Another drawing in my 'Watching TV' series. Inspired by the movie "Wild" - the fox doesn't necessarily play a big part but it is an important one nonetheless.

