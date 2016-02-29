In Search of The Perfect Show Thumbnail

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
"Details matter, it's worth waiting to get it right, " says Steve Jobs. I'm using 8dp square baseline grid, and 4dp when it's needed (e.g the space between 'new ep' badge and the left edge).
The blue square is the target area for the overflow icon (40dp x 40dp).
I'm adapting Google Material Design's Metrics & Keylines. Learn more here: https://www.google.com/design/spec/layout/metrics-keylines.html#