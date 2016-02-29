2 Invites Giveaway - Winners

Hello everybody! Positive and productive week to all!

Thank you all for sending us your works and portfolios! It was really hard to choose the fittest. We are proud to announce our winners:

1. @touringxx

2. @Pavel Klochko

Congratulations to you guys! Welcome to the Game!

_____________________________________________

Made with inspiration in Cleveroad.com by @Olga