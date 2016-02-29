Roman Klčo

Little Prince

Roman Klčo
Roman Klčo
Hire Me
  • Save
Little Prince prince little books poly low illustration 3d
Download color palette

Another part of my book related illustration series. More coming soon.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Roman Klčo
Roman Klčo
Designer and 3D Illustrator. Teaching at Polygon Runway
Hire Me

More by Roman Klčo

View profile
    • Like