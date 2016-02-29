Animade

Facebook Reactions

Facebook Reactions
Facebook asked us to make a video to launch its big new 'Reactions' feature. Here's a snippet! See the whole vid on Vimeo—https://vimeo.com/156676845

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
