Experiment #01

Experiment #01 path outline style yellow visual mood landscape sky vintage art desert experiment
Hey guys, I'm starting daily experiments on different types of design and I believe I can really push my skills in some different and exciting direction. I was really inspired by some desert google images and I wanted to incorporate a vintage style artwork. There is a complicated outline work in this and I hope to get some critiques! :) Thank you!


Website: www.vasilenev.com
Contact: contact@vasilenev.com

Posted on Feb 28, 2016
