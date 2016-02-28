Experiment #01

Hey guys, I'm starting daily experiments on different types of design and I believe I can really push my skills in some different and exciting direction. I was really inspired by some desert google images and I wanted to incorporate a vintage style artwork. There is a complicated outline work in this and I hope to get some critiques! :) Thank you!

