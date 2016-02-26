Infinite Designers with Infinite Work

Much has happened in the last month since I posted a sneak peek at horizontally scrolling designer lists. Earlier this week, we launched this new feature to all and there's a lot packed in there:

1. Designer lists now expand the entire width of the page, allowing you to see more work from each designer without leaving the page.

2. Want to see more? No problem—just scroll horizontally to see more shots.

3. The shots are also bigger, giving you a better look at the work. You can also hover over a shot to see the meta information (or hover to make a GIF animate, just like our shot pages).

4. Need to go even bigger? No worries. From this page, you can click on a shot and open it in the shot overlay. Use your arrow keys to page through a designer's work quickly. You can even open attachments without losing your place.

5. It's not just about the work. You can find out a bit more about the designer thanks to larger profile images and inclusion of the designer's bio.

6. Is the designer for hire? Like what you see? Send the designer a work inquiry without ever leaving the page.

7. Want to check out a lot of designers? No worries. The designer lists will scroll infinitely, just like shot pages.

8. Wish this was everywhere? It is. Anywhere we show a list of users—the Designers page, the Teams page, a list of team members, a list of people who liked a shot, etc.—we use this new layout.

We hope you enjoy it!