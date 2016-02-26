Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sevgin Cumalı

Sigur Rós Concert Poster Design

Sigur Rós Concert Poster Design abstract poster design poster concert
  1. poster-design.png
  2. sigur_ros.png

A poster exercise for Sigur Rós's concert in Turkey. Photos used from Unsplash.

Full size is attached.

Posted on Feb 26, 2016
