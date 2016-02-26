Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Neal Gao

Daily UI #044 Favorites

Daily UI #044 Favorites icon twtter like gif favorite animation clock location heart love dailyui daily
Hi guys!

I really like @Loggia 's Time & Place Animation shot,it's so soft and rubbery.
So i made a rebound for it,and make a little different!
Hope you like it!

Time and place still 2x
Rebound of
Time & Place Animation
By Loggia
Posted on Feb 26, 2016
Neal Gao
Neal Gao

