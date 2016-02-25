Erfan

skive rebranding - font logo

skive rebranding - font logo freebie icons branding app logo typo rainbow university education elearning typography custom font
Launched a big rebranding a few weeks ago and it has been a success all the way. I'm very happy with the feedback and greatful to keep building on this foundation.

This is a custom logotype I came up with to support the logo icon. I aimed for a little bit of twist in a very basic approach. The lines of the letter E are reused from the main logos "document lines"

Btw: make sure to have a look at the architecture in the attachement

See the full case study on Behance

