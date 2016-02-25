Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alex Tass, logo designer

CloneFind, social app logo design

Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Hire Me
  • Save
CloneFind, social app logo design match find clone logo design logo mobile network social app apps clone clones clone find finder shadows transparent people humans man men
Download color palette

Logo design proposal for a social network / social app.

More logo design projects on www.alextass.com

Clonefind social network logo design by alex tass
Rebound of
CloneFind, social app logo design
By Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Hello! I am Alex, freelance logo & identity designer.
Hire Me

More by Alex Tass, logo designer

View profile
    • Like