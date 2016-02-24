Sprocket Android 1.4 Settings

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Optimized the settings activity accessible throughout the app in the following ways:
1. Made passive "Rate US!" funnel visually prominent and interactive. 1-3 stars triggers Feedback dialog, 4-5 go to Google Play dialog.
2. Added a Crowdfunding option that forwards into a PayPal.me/Patreon promotional activity.
3. Compressed all the social rows into a simple pictographic row. The group title and brands represented make the expected interaction clear.
4. Found this passive upgrade funnel in use over at Slack App, where instead of just listing out the clients version number Slack team has turned it into an interactive recommendation to the user to check the store for an update.
Check out the current 1.3.3 bicycle database at:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en