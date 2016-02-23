Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Josh Ryan

Death To Bullshit Button

Josh Ryan
Josh Ryan
Inspired by Brad Frost's "Death to Bullshit" talk

Designed a little bullshit crossed X logo to remind us all to cut all the bullshit and create things with substance rather than add to the bullshit.

Buttonfrog playoff shot
Rebound of
Playoff! Political Button Design Contest
By Sticker Mule
Josh Ryan
Josh Ryan
Designer, Illustrator, and Maker of Thangs
