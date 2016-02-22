Lixia Zhang

Thanks

Lixia Zhang
Lixia Zhang
  • Save
Thanks geometry after effects motion graphics thanks hello dribbble
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers!

Here's an abstract 'THANX' to @Kálmán Magyari for drafting me on Dribbble. Thank you so much!
The idea was inspired by this project I pinned from Behance

Super excited to join the community! XD Salut!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Lixia Zhang
Lixia Zhang

More by Lixia Zhang

View profile
    • Like