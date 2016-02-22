Jeremy Worley

Monday Funday

Jeremy Worley
Jeremy Worley
Hire Me
  • Save
Monday Funday typography lettering type
Download color palette

Quick Monday execution. Hello Monday Funday.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Jeremy Worley
Jeremy Worley
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jeremy Worley

View profile
    • Like