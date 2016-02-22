Serena Vacas

Poohelper app

Serena Vacas
Serena Vacas
  • Save
Poohelper app guide parents poo mobile android app
Download color palette

Poohelper is a guide for parents.
The idea is find places near to you, shops and restaurants with baby changer and baby-friendly spirit. Where, now you are here, can take a breake and take a drink or a meal.
Far away of the corny designs of everything has relation with babies.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Serena Vacas
Serena Vacas

More by Serena Vacas

View profile
    • Like