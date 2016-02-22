Poohelper app

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Poohelper is a guide for parents.
The idea is find places near to you, shops and restaurants with baby changer and baby-friendly spirit. Where, now you are here, can take a breake and take a drink or a meal.
Far away of the corny designs of everything has relation with babies.