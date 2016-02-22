Eric Sartorius

Froyo Self-Checkout App

Froyo Self-Checkout App
Froyo Tablet Self-Checkout
Bloc Weekly UX Challenge

This tablet app brings the user along a conveyer belt journey to watch their frozen yogurt built from start to finish. Following the cues across the screens, the user chooses the size, flavor, and topping. And last is check out where the user can choose to pay for their creation or start over.

Posted on Feb 22, 2016
