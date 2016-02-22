Froyo Self-Checkout App

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Still shot of:
Froyo Tablet Self-Checkout
Bloc Weekly UX Challenge
This tablet app brings the user along a conveyer belt journey to watch their frozen yogurt built from start to finish. Following the cues across the screens, the user chooses the size, flavor, and topping. And last is check out where the user can choose to pay for their creation or start over.