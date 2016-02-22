Robert Bratcher

5 Stages of New Logo Reaction

Illustration for my new blog post "The 5 Stages of New Logo Reaction" , my model for how people typically deal with seeing a new logo released into the wild by a brand.

Posted on Feb 22, 2016
