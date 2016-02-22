Diamond Dwarfs characters

When I have a little time left on my hands I like to take on a challenge. I've been dreaming about a few projects behind my office desk, and I finally got the time to make them come to life! This challenge: make an entire game from scratch to concept within 24 work hours! Whoop! They suddenly appeared! Dwarfs!

