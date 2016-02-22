Matia Gobbo

Responsive payslips view

ux ui monthly list view hr payslips mobile responsive
An update on the mobile responsive view of an HR platform I'm currently working for. And yes, all the icons are just a placeholder for which I used Google's monthly illustrations designed by the one and only @Lotta Nieminen

Posted on Feb 22, 2016
