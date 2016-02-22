Tyler Sharpe

Caddis Redesign

Tyler Sharpe
Tyler Sharpe
  • Save
Caddis Redesign digital agency web design agency layout ux ui website responsive web
Download color palette

A little photo I took with a preview of the new Caddis site design I was able to work on with the awesome design team here. Tomorrow marks "Caddis Day" where we will sprint to finish the new site. For me that may include gathering case study assets, shooting new company portraits and arranging some new office lifestyle photography. Stay tuned.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Tyler Sharpe
Tyler Sharpe

More by Tyler Sharpe

View profile
    • Like