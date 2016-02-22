🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Quoin - is an angle at the outside corner of a building. You can call the corner itself a quoin, or use the word for the special stones or bricks that reinforce corners of brick or stone buildings.
Added the letter "D" for design making Quoind.
Coined - invent or devise (a new word or phrase).
Quoind is an up and coming architectural design firm comprised of 2 architects and 2 designers (1 architectural and 1 graphic).
View more shots here.