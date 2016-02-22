Quoin - is an angle at the outside corner of a building. You can call the corner itself a quoin, or use the word for the special stones or bricks that reinforce corners of brick or stone buildings.

Added the letter "D" for design making Quoind.

Coined - invent or devise (a new word or phrase).

Quoind is an up and coming architectural design firm comprised of 2 architects and 2 designers (1 architectural and 1 graphic).

