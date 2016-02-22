Bannahhain

Initial screens for Carsharing app

startup share ios schedule app mobile liftshare carshare
Just throwing together some quick ideas for a car sharing app. This is very early stage startup but thought I would share, seeign as I haven't shared for a while.

Posted on Feb 22, 2016
