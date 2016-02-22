Social Media Quote Template

Put together a small template so we can manage the quote posts we send out over social media better.

I tried finding one out there already but just didn't see anything that we liked.

Used the wonderful Craft plugin for Sketch to grab some of these images from Unsplash. And also used Zoommy because of it's easy search features across multiple sites.

Opted to just stay black and white for now. Thought I'd share it back with the community in case anyone else needed a place to start.

Download Template