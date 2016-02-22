Daniel Schutzsmith
Digital Empire

Social Media Quote Template

Daniel Schutzsmith
Digital Empire
Daniel Schutzsmith for Digital Empire
Hire Us
  • Save
Social Media Quote Template template twitter instagram social media
Download color palette

Put together a small template so we can manage the quote posts we send out over social media better.

I tried finding one out there already but just didn't see anything that we liked.

Used the wonderful Craft plugin for Sketch to grab some of these images from Unsplash. And also used Zoommy because of it's easy search features across multiple sites.

Opted to just stay black and white for now. Thought I'd share it back with the community in case anyone else needed a place to start.

Download Template

View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Digital Empire
Digital Empire
Hire Us

More by Digital Empire

View profile
    • Like