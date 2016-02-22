Personal Portfolio

Finally! Got around to updating my personal website. There is ALOT of work that needs to be updated on here. But I was able to get the basic layout and style to start on here.

HUGE shoutout to @Tobias van Schneider ▲▲▲ and the Semplice team for the making this possible. The Semplice capabilities are amazing and I'm just hitting the surface.

www.graysonhjaltalin.com

^^^^ is the new updated site. Would love to hear your thoughts, I am still working on it daily, cleaning things up and fixing some of the imagery, adding more projects and such.

Thanks in advance.